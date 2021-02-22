CELEBRITIES

If you have gray hair, try one of these 5 haircuts

Posted on

If you decided to show off your gray hair, do not stop reading the following article. We will tell you what haircuts feel great to all women of 40 and 50 years . In this way, you will wear your white hair with a current, careful and modern look.

The 5 best haircuts for women with gray hair

1. Hair with gray hair:  the hair gives prominence to the features of the face, that is why they serve to highlight certain areas of the face, in addition to providing a fresh image. If the cut is well done, it will take years away and allow you to play with different lengths.

2. Medium hair:  another cut that will suit you very well with gray hair is the short medium hair, very comfortable and flattering . It goes very well for those women with little hair as it gives an optical sensation of more quantity, in addition to providing vitality to the hair.

3. Short at the front and long at the back:  the Mullet cut is one of the cuts that are on trend for gray hair, it is stylish and perfectly suited to gray tones. Short at the front and long at the back, it goes very well for round faces. This type of cut admits very straight or very wavy hair.

Another option is the classic bob cut but with bangs; If you add layers and bangs to the bob in its longer version you can achieve a much more modern image with more movement.

4. Long – Length:  you must take care of a lot, especially frizz and color, emphasizing the natural white with wicks of the same tone or adding wicks platinum blonde or gray.

5. Hair to the garçon or very short:  it is an easy and comfortable cut that adds a certain image of rebellion to the one who wears it. It gives the face, and especially the look, a lot of strength. Styled to the side, even with a wet effect, it allows for a modern and incredible result.

Related Items:

Most Popular

691
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner lynched because of Stormi’s birthday party!

622
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian will spend Valentine’s Day without Kanye West this year!

516
CELEBRITIES

Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

444
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian happy to take sexy photos with Kendall Jenner!

382
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

320
CELEBRITIES

Iris Mittenaere ravishing for a shoot on Instagram!

319
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner reveals her oiled body in a sexy bikini and warms her fans!

318
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

305
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian raunchy in silk lingerie on Instagram!

285
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle relishes her first win against Associated Newspapers!

To Top