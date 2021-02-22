If you have gray hair, try one of these 5 haircuts

If you decided to show off your gray hair, do not stop reading the following article. We will tell you what haircuts feel great to all women of 40 and 50 years . In this way, you will wear your white hair with a current, careful and modern look.

The 5 best haircuts for women with gray hair

1. Hair with gray hair: the hair gives prominence to the features of the face, that is why they serve to highlight certain areas of the face, in addition to providing a fresh image. If the cut is well done, it will take years away and allow you to play with different lengths.

2. Medium hair: another cut that will suit you very well with gray hair is the short medium hair, very comfortable and flattering . It goes very well for those women with little hair as it gives an optical sensation of more quantity, in addition to providing vitality to the hair.

3. Short at the front and long at the back: the Mullet cut is one of the cuts that are on trend for gray hair, it is stylish and perfectly suited to gray tones. Short at the front and long at the back, it goes very well for round faces. This type of cut admits very straight or very wavy hair.

Another option is the classic bob cut but with bangs; If you add layers and bangs to the bob in its longer version you can achieve a much more modern image with more movement.

4. Long – Length: you must take care of a lot, especially d frizz and color, emphasizing the natural white with wicks of the same tone or adding wicks platinum blonde or gray.