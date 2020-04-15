If you rejoice that the containment allows at least to the pollution and CO2 emissions lowered, get out your handkerchiefs

This year, the success has not been limited to the appointment of the recurrent idiocy that is, every year since 2007, to turn off its lights for one hour in march : this was a “Earth Hour” absolutely invisible and all the more so as the small squeals strident environmentalists are now completely covered by the chaotic noise of a pandemic and the economic catastrophe of the magnitude of the bible.

And the panic is read in the eyes of the leaders of many countries have now amply demonstrated their more opaque incompetence in front of a phenomenon that extends far beyond, if we now add the dismayed of all the fringe the more militant of environmentalists who are discovering, dazed, that this crisis – which is true dead by the tens of thousands and that will cause a recession stinker takes up a lot more and faster than their little calendars all turned upside down by this annoying virus.

Of course and as I’ve already writtensuch a crisis is always the occasion of an attempt of catching up with our friends collectivist of all stripes. If the statists are obviously the first in the race and are likely to gain the contest of who will offer the more draconian and economically suicidal, ecologists do not intend to no longer being ripped off of a wonderful opportunity to push their ridiculous ideas on the maximum of heads.

It is for this reason that, as the corpses pile up, we have seen the rise of small pamphlets, and other editorials more or less inflamed calling for a new world, a small démondialisation families, a judgment of the ugly ” on “consumption and (of course !) a stop also full that fast all the zorribles policies turbo-neoliberal that we have put in these zabominables zimpasses. Everyone knows that it is the turbolibéralisme of the French hospitals, which has led to shortages of everything, in spite of more than 1000 billion of annual removals in the joy, good humour and a tax delirious.

Parallel to these findings, which borders the cognitive dissonance to the small iron, the fine flower of economists, politicians, columnists-columnists-the troubadours French has also embarked on an umpteenth rehash of their fancies green : the pandemic being the consequence indisputable of the actions of man on nature and the climate (also an indisputable fact that unverifiable, I tell you !), it is essential to use this crisis to remind all and everyone of the ultimate importance to make efforts in terms of abandonment of the car, in the transition to electric bikes, wind turbines and transportation that have never appeared in a more powerful practices than it is currently.

Better yet, this pandemic is used to illustrate vividly a number of arguments in reinforced concrete of our army green gay collectivism : with a bus stop virtually full of human activities for several weeks, by differential a precise idea of the impact this activity has on nature.

For example, and since the major industries and most of the transport is stopped, there is a natural decrease in atmospheric carbon dioxide which helps …

Ah bah non. This is lame, because we had explained that it was bound, and that the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere was directly correlated to the increase of human activity…

Dammit. Obviously, things are a little more complicated than that, and maybe the environmentalists should take example on the epidemiologists, who currently refuse quietly to make any prediction of the evolution of the pandemic a week in advance, so that the climatologists the more daring, don’t hesitate, them, we predict the climate 50 years in advance with some of the models even less well calibrated than those who are still “expected” that the sars coronavirus does cause a small wave of influenza in the european countries and justified the detachment serene of their leaders.

Perhaps this should prompt a modicum of humility to “green” the most hysterical about their so-called understanding of climatic phenomena and the experience to actual size, demonstrates that, in practice, you master if misunderstood the question attributed primarily to the increases of CO2 in the atmosphere, human activity is the humbug.

Of course, the findings don’t stop atmospheric CO2. Pollution obviously has dimi… Ah bah not, shucks : if some forms of local pollution have disappeared, others are always there, stubbornly. The fact that it is pollution related to heating and application of fertilizer should again make people think : I expect that our collectivist greens demand the end of the heating and the application of fertilizers, which will not fail to spice up their political agenda, especially when it comes to explain to all why we must die of cold and hunger (in addition to the flu or covid).

Again, the finding is, unfortunately, without appeal : it is highly complex and the judgment of the most economic and industrial activities human does not mean the disappearance of a whole lot of ” pollution “, far from it : between the accuracy of the sensors, and the standards are always more stringent, the appellation “pollution” glued to a growing number of substances, ultimately it all becomes about yelling at the death of Gaia, especially if it is to castigate the individual transportation, the enrichment selfish (necessarily selfish) vile modern men and their little tummy too full.

The most interesting in all of this remains that this pandemic, beyond just showing all the complexity of estimating the real impact of human activity on nature in general and climate in particular, can also give a taste specific enough that would give the company advocated by the fanatics décroissantistes : to want to absolutely regulate the activity of all and of each, and want to reduce it to its simplest expression or even to make it disappear, the result would be cities deserted by the cars prohibited, shortages, unemployment caricaturalement top, tension explosive within the company, behaviors dismaland generally something which all indicates that people want to rather get away…

Decay, lack of movement, and human activity reduced to its most essential, containment, economic catastrophe colossal in-training, is a repeat perfect what want to put in place the eco-friendly.