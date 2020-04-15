“If you would have gotten a goal in the World cup I would have immediately removed”

In the context of the Day of the Goalkeeperthe former goalkeeper in the world championship with the Selection Mexicanto, Jorge Campos, said in an interview with the Liga Mx that he would have loved to score a goal with the shirt tricolor at the world cup.

“If you would have gotten a goal in the world cup I would have retired immediately. My goal would have been the triumph. Surely with such an annotation we spent the fifth match,” he said between laughter the keeper cup.

Another of the experiences that he shared Fields on their adventures in the world cup was when he attended the World cup in Japan with Javier Aguirre as a substitute goalkeeper, and with Ricardo Lavolpe as the auxiliary.

“Well, I would have been playing Aguirre for the front I was like the fifth goalkeeper in the world championship. With Lavolpe I learned a lot, but the people that carries the selection in Mexico do not understand many times the processes”.

On their international colleagues, Fields he mentioned how the best goalkeepers in the German Oliver Khan, as well as to Iker Casillas the keeper of Spain.

“The German Khann is the most complete. Know out, to play with the feet and for me it is the most complete. Iker Casillas has been the best of the history in Spain”.

Fields represented the Mexican national team on 56 occasions between official competitions and friendly matches.