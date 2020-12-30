CELEBRITIES

Iggy Azalea demands that her son’s father ignore them at Christmas

Posted on

The rapper is furious that Playboi Carti held her private party and that her lover was there.

Iggy Azalea claims her son’s father, rapper Playboi Carti, that he will not spend his first Christmas with his baby.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Imagine: you don’t fly to see your family at Christmas, but the girl you cheated on me with during my entire pregnancy was present at your album party, and suddenly as if by magic my Son and I can no longer go for Christmas. What rubbish ”.

The rapper preferred to have a promotion party for his new album, where his lover was invited.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @playboicarti

Iggy Azalea revealed a few weeks ago that Playboi Carti did not want to accompany her to the hospital when she gave birth to her son Onyx, and that she stayed home playing with her game console.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.1K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Demi Lovato remembers the woman who inspired Martin Luther King

416
CELEBRITIES

SELENA GOMEZ IS STUNNING ON THE NEW COVER OF VOGUE MEXICO

To Top