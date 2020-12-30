Iggy Azalea demands that her son’s father ignore them at Christmas

The rapper is furious that Playboi Carti held her private party and that her lover was there.

Iggy Azalea claims her son’s father, rapper Playboi Carti, that he will not spend his first Christmas with his baby.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Imagine: you don’t fly to see your family at Christmas, but the girl you cheated on me with during my entire pregnancy was present at your album party, and suddenly as if by magic my Son and I can no longer go for Christmas. What rubbish ”.

The rapper preferred to have a promotion party for his new album, where his lover was invited.

Iggy Azalea revealed a few weeks ago that Playboi Carti did not want to accompany her to the hospital when she gave birth to her son Onyx, and that she stayed home playing with her game console.