Iggy Azalea displays her hourglass figure in a very sexy dress !

Iggy Azalea denies the rumors about her pregnancy and shows her flat stomach in a tight dress is very sexy on the social networks.

Despite the rumors of pregnancy that develop around the singer, Iggy Azalea appears today in a dress ultra sexy and very slinky on the social networks ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Celebrities are small cachotières ! During the containment, Sophie Turner has well and tried to conceal her pregnancy. But it was without counting on the tenacity of the paparazzi.

These have come to confirm that the star of Game Of Thrones was pregnant. The pretty redhead now displays proudly her baby bump. However, it has not yet confirmed the good news.

For some time now, Iggy Azalea is also the buzz on the web. In fact, the same rumor says that the interpreter of Go Hard Or Go Home expect a child. But if the gossip would like to see the young woman with a round belly, it did nothing.

Iggy Azalea comes then posting a photo on his account Instagram. On the picture, the young woman of 29 years sports a wasp waist in a dress worthy of a Barbie doll !

Iggy Azalea is more sexy than ever in a mini pink dress !

A few days ago, Iggy Azalea flaunted his abs on social networks. Thus, it nailed the beak to all those who dared to claim that she was expecting a child.

Today, she returns with a bang thanks to a cliché ultra sexy. Indeed, the pretty blonde has released a photo of her in a pink dress in silk very tight. Bent by the fabricthe young woman then puts his buxom as before.

Far from having the belly it has, on the contrary, a true wasp waist. Silhouette which may be salivating over Kim Kardashian ! Yes… Iggy Azalea is sexy and she proves it in his last post.

He was even reported more than 350,000 likes and thousands of comments !

Tags : actu Iggy Azalea – news Iggy azalea news iggy azalea – iggy azalea – Iggy Azalea 2020 – Iggy Azalea news – Iggy azalea is pregnant – iggy azalea-pregnancy – Iggy Azalea’s Instagram – Iggy Azalea photo – Iggy Azalea photo instagram