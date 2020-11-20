IGGY AZALEA EXPLAINED WHY ONLY A “SELECT GROUP” OF PEOPLE CAN CALL HER BY HER REAL NAME

There is a reason why Iggy Azalea has chosen to be called under a pseudonym and has no intention of reconsidering it.

The rapper is Amethyst Amelia Kelly in the registry office and explained in response to a fan why only a ” select group ” of people can use her real name.

” Do you ever think about calling one of your albums or projects ‘Amethyst’? ” The fan asked on Twitter.

The 30-year-old replied: ” No, because I feel that names are very personal and I never wanted a stranger to use my name when speaking badly and give him negative energy . You have to protect your vibrations .”

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 17, 2020

https://t.co/ofGW6muckP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 17, 2020

For some, however, he makes an exception: ” Only a very select group of people in my life are allowed to call me Amethyst. If I allow you to call me that, then you are part of the elite “.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 17, 2020

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 17, 2020

Iggy Azalea became a mother this year and gave her son a name that matches hers (the real one): the little one is called Onyx.

Amethyst means amethyst , a purple-colored variety of quartz, while onyx is onyx , a black stone often used in crystal therapy.