Iggy Azalea gives her ex Playboi Carti another chance

The rapper wants Playboi Carti to do “the right thing” for their 6-month-old baby Onyx.

Iggy Azalea is giving her ex, rapper Playboi Carti, father of her son Onyx, a second chance to ‘do the right thing’ for the six-month-old baby.

The 30-year-old star recently criticized the rapper on social media for missing the boy’s first Christmas, but after speaking publicly about it, he has now suggested that things will ‘change for the better’.

Iggy – who confirmed that she gave birth to Onyx in June – wrote on Twitter: “I told him about how bad he was … But it was for the best, because now that everything has been revealed, things are going to improve for my son,” she justified.

Iggy later clarified that she did not return with the rapper when a follower suggested this:

“Man, I said that he is taking responsibility and that we are giving him another chance to do what is right for him, not that he will have another chance with me, that is not going to happen!”

The artist insisted that she has no possibility of resuming their relationship.

The Fancy singer, who started dating Playboi in 2018, added: “We’re done. Forever. For Sempreeeeeee. Not again. No, not really”.