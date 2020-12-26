Iggy Azalea shares new images of her son Onyx Carter

Soaked in the Christmas spirit, the Australian rapper shared 3 cute images with her young son.

Singer Iggy Azalea shared three new photos of her son Onyx Carter on Instagram.

“The only person who can make me smile with teeth every day. Merry Christmas everyone! ”The Australian wrote in one of the photos.

In another of the images, little Onyx Carter appears in the arms of a Santa Claus. Iggy explained that the little boy apparently still doesn’t feel comfortable with the famous Christmas character: “He’s still not quite sure about Santa. ”.

In another post, Iggy has her son in her arms again. “Old but good. I have to complete the row! Sorry to send spam, “said the rapper.