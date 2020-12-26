CELEBRITIES

Iggy Azalea shares new images of her son Onyx Carter

Posted on

Soaked in the Christmas spirit, the Australian rapper shared 3 cute images with her young son.

Singer Iggy Azalea shared three new photos of her son Onyx Carter on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

“The only person who can make me smile with teeth every day. Merry Christmas everyone! ”The Australian wrote in one of the photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

In another of the images, little Onyx Carter appears in the arms of a Santa Claus. Iggy explained that the little boy apparently still doesn’t feel comfortable with the famous Christmas character: “He’s still not quite sure about Santa.😹”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

In another post, Iggy has her son in her arms again. “Old but good. I have to complete the row! Sorry to send spam, “said the rapper.

