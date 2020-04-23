Iker Casillas congratulated Raul Gudiño for his birthday

Raúl Gudiño he came to the Porto in 2014 to form part of the Porto B, until, in the season 2015-2016 was considered for the first team with Iker Casillas and Hélton

After a season Gudiño and Boxes shared dressing room, which led to a friendship that endures with the passing of time, and therefore that the Spanish goalkeeper congratulated the mexican for his birthday through social networks.

“Many congratulations friend! I hope everything is well for you there, to enjoy those 24 and all that lies ahead of you! Big hug @RaulGudino1”, wrote the aexguardameta of the Real Madrid on Twitter.

“Thank you, I send you a big hug and I hope everything is well over there thank you Iker”, he replied Gudiño by the same route.

