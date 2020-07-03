I’m going to go where you go, or the meeting of Géraldine Nakache and Leïla Bekhti

Published by Rosario Ligammari the June 19, 2020

In life as in the film, Géraldine Nakache and Leïla Bekhti are like sisters, in any case, true friends now for fifteen years. In I will go where you go, it is just as well : to interpret… the two sisters. The problem is that, unlike in reality, no support.

The success of All that glitters

All that glitters (Géraldine Nakache and Hervé Mimran, 2010) is part of the great success of the radio of buddy movies in recent years. A buddy movie, however a bit peculiar, because there are not so many differences of temperaments between the two characters played by Leïla Bekhti and Géraldine Nakache. On the contrary, in his duo with the complicity is evident ; the film is in the confrontation of two social classes, and this “border” invisible (but still palpable) between the suburbs of paris and the parisian chic and bourgeois. In the movie, it may happen that no matter what, remain inseparable – it seems that the two sisters. And this strong link, in any place, is illustrated by the band orignale du film : the famous Song about my strange life signed Véronique Sanson ” Even if you have problems you know that I love you/That will help/Let the rest of the totems of Their funny poems/And come with me.”

Leïla Bekhti and Géraldine Nakache, a great story

This complicity is not faked or played : it is his, on the screen as in the city, in life as in death. We remember the night of the ceremony of Caesar in the year 2011, when Leïla Bekhti is coming to collect his trophy as the Best hope for women All that glitters : a great deal of excitement in the exchange of glances, and a couple of tears on the cheeks of Geraldine Nakache. It must be said that, since they know (fifteen years), the ray continues : go on vacation together, along with their respective families, and… make movies. Géraldine Nakache has taken Leïla Bekhti in All that glitters, but also in Us York (always co-directed with Hervé Mimran, launched in 2012), and I'm going to where to go (2019). Finally, when this is not Géraldine Nakache that is behind (and in front) of the camera, give the reply in the other films, as in the rest of the ham ? (Anne Depétrini, 2010). Yes, they are in fact inseparable.

Until I will go where you go