“I’m looking for fighting smart”

It came back recently in the octagon after two years on the sidelines, but Sean O’malley is clearly one of the names of the most sought-after in the division, UFC bantamweight.

After you have completed Jose Quinonez with a shot to the head is devastating to the UFC, 248, “Sugar” has attracted a lot of attention from his fellow fighters of 135 books, including Brian Kelleher and Merab Dvalishvili, both of which have called for a confrontation with the talent unbeaten.

Some people regret to be a wanted man, BO’malley has had plenty of time to get used to it, even if it does not participate actively in the competition.

“I was called by nine guys when I was away for two years,” said O’malley to the podcast Eurobash of MMA Fighting. “Some of them will help me in my career; to fight against someone like Brian Kelleher will not do much. I think it was 10-5 or something like that. It has the air of smoking cigarettes – it will not do anything for my career. I’m definitely looking for fighting smart people – people who will raise me. I come in and smoke [Kelleher]they will say: “Cool, this kid sucks.” It is useless to talk of guys like that. “

O’malley has compared his current situation to that of Conor McGregor during his first appearance as a force at 145 pounds. It doubt that it will continue to attract the same kind of attention that most of the opponents fall.

“It’s nice to be called by a bunch of people,” he said. “Conor … has been called by all the world. I think that the more I fight, the less I’m going to be called, [because people will] recognize how I am dangerous.

“At this time, people always think:” I’m going to fall and this will be the end of the fight. “This will not be the end of the fight – I’m going to choke someone if they make me fall. I train in jiu-jitsu more than I do anything. The brazilian Jiu-jitsu is pretty much my life; I love jiu-jitsu, [and] I trains all the time. I train with very good people, but I don’t have too much to show it. “

With everything that is currently at a standstill due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, O’malley continues to focus on improving itself rather than on its next decision.

“When we will be in about two months, we’ll talk to the UFC and we will find opponents”, he said. “If we had an opponent in this moment, it could break the arm. For me, it is to improve in this time – this is not to say that we have to fight then. “

