“I’m not a housewife”

Wendy Williams is back with an all new episode of his talk show after a brief interruption. The day program had been interrupted because of the outbreak of coronavirus and Williams now hosts in his home. After having been absent for a few weeks, Williams has returned to spit fire in his segment “Hot Topics” and may have reignited a feud with Nene Leakes.

Why Wendy Williams is she upset with Nene Leakes?

The host of the talk show, recalled a moment she shared with the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Friday, April 3, last. Leakes was on Instagram Live and has contacted Williams without warning which upset.

“Friday night, I was at home to take care of my own business… my phone rings shortly after 10 o’clock and it’s Nene… I said:” Hi Nene, why cries thou? Why are we on speaker, your house is big enough? What do you do? “Explained Williams. “It [NeNe] I said: “the Girl.” I said: “Yes, Nene,” why speakest thou so loud?” She said: “I am here with all my people…” “

Our weekend with the girls ends up slowly @wendyshow

Leakes FaceTimed Williams and this has not gone well with the tv host because she is not a fan of this feature.

“You know that I don’t have a face or time to FaceTime, point,” added Williams. “If I’m not doing this for my own parents in the series, why would I for someone out there. I love NeNe, but she is always a person out there for me! “

The star of RHOA wanted to talk with Williams, but the latter was reluctant because she believed that she was filming for the show Bravo.

“Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said: ‘Wendy, look’ – she was in hair and makeup and the wardrobe with all his people – she said: ‘We film and I want you to be on the speaker. said: “No, I’ve done it for you once.” You remember my appearance? Once! I said very clearly, I am not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little… different… than that of a housewife. I don’t need this kind of attention. “

What is a Saturday night in New York without @wendyshow #girlsniteout #mybitchhhhhhh # wekeepit1000 #hbic #og #theone #rhoa

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams have they talked about after?

Williams said she had finally hung up with Leakes and had still not heard from her because she was not excused either.

“When you call someone and you want to participate in something, you call the first speaker in the other room. Say: “I want to record with you, I wanted to see if I could,” suggested Williams, even if the answer would always be the same. – “No, I’m not a housewife.”

Later, Leakes has posted an encrypted message on Instagram. Many fans have interpreted this as his response to the new drama with Williams.

“The lack of respect from the public and the apology private don’t mix,” said Leakes.

No thank you… but anyway see www.colormanewigs.com www.ladiesofsuccessmiami.com download my new single HUNNI on ITunes April 12

The friendship between Leakes and Williams has been difficult over the years. The star of RHOA, has recently revealed that her ex-husband Williams may have had something to do with the fact that she didn’t have her own talk show. Their friendship was on a good track but it would have been able to deflect somewhere in the dark. One thing is for sure, they’ll tell all two soon enough.

