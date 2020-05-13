“I’m not perfect”

She is the actress the best paid in 2017, it rotates with the greatest directors (Darren Aronofsky, Steven Spielberg), she is admired the world over, but Jennifer Lawrence has managed to remain simple and kept his straight talk.

It is with the role of Katniss Everdeen in “Hunger Games”, Jennifer Lawrence has been successful. Since then, she has become the actress the best paid in the world, she has won the oscar for best actress, turns with names like Darren Aronofsky (who had since become her boyfriend), or Steven Spielberg. “It is an iconic role, I am very proud of and I would never want to get rid of this image,” she explains in an interview with the magazine It. Why would I ? “Hunger Games” has changed so much in the course of my life, I can only thank fate for having allowed me to get this role.” And the success has enabled him now to aspire to other projects. “I would like to make films”, glisse-t-elle.

To read : What are the actresses the best paid in the world ?

The reverse of the success, by contrast, what are the paparazzi. Jennifer Lawrence would like to keep his life private. “It takes a lot of time, energy, and sometimes it doesn’t. You find photos horrible of you on vacation on the Internet. Or the paparazzi find you in a remote corner of New York and do you let go of the week. But I decided that I was not going to hide myself or to adopt a mode of life weird because of the people. I don’t want to go out of the house with a large hat, or body guards. I would not be intimidated. If I want to go to the grocery store to buy a pack of beer, I’ll do it. And that they take their photos. My well-being and my happiness are more important than the imbécilités that are happening on the Internet…”

“I thirst for knowledge”

Despite its success, Jennifer Lawrence has kept his outspokenness. “Be whole, do not chew its words, it is a way to be a perfectionist,” says the actress of 27 years. She continues : “The best way to get what one wants, that is to say, my things without a fuss. A part of me needs to be in control, and the other is very spontaneous : thus, when I launch a movie, I am first full of apprehension and doubts. And then I’m going to bottom, just because I’m afraid ! I like that works since childhood.” Even if she was afraid sometimes that his natural do him harm.

To read : Jennifer Lawrence, the actress with ease

“Sometimes there are a few whoppers that come out of my mouth… I am not perfect”, apologizes-t-it. Despite some dumplings, there are a lot of things expected that out of her mouth. Jennifer Lawrence is an actress who is engaged and she says. “I’ve always been curious about the world around me. And then I left school very early to get into the acting career. So good that I have thirst for knowledge. Finally, my success gives me a forum to make me hear, it would be a shame not to enjoy it. I know that some people think : “Farm-there and just keep playing.” I understand their point of view… [Rires] But if I thought a fight was fair and that I do rode not to defend it, I could not look at myself in a mirror.” His last fight to date : the anti-corruption.