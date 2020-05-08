“I’m still Superman ! The cape is always with me”

Good news for fans of Henry Cavill. The british actor claims that he has not abandoned the role of Superman for DC and he still has the desire to embody the Man Of Steel at the cinema.

For the past several months, the rumor that DC/Warner wants to replace it the benefit of an actor younger (in the same way that Robert Pattinson is now the new Bruce Wayne) with a reboot produced by J. J Abrams. But in the promo for the series The Witcher, Henry Cavill claims that he has not finished by the Man of Steel.

“The cape is in my wardrobe. She is always with me” he confides to Men’s Health. “I’m not giving up this role. There are still a lot of things that I would like to offer to Superman. There are still many stories to tell… there is a diving sincere in the heart of the honesty of this character that I want to explore. I want to pay tribute to the comic books. It is important for me…. My current position : wait until you see the following“.

Will there be a right to a Man Of Steel 2 in the coming years ? To be continued…

In the meantime, The Witcher arrives on the 20th of December on Netflix.