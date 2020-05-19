“I’m trying to save the world! “

Since the release of’Antiin 2016, fans of Rihanna are waiting with baited breath for his new album. Announced since long months as a disc-inspired reggae, the latter is not ready to be ended because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The singer, who was working in the studio these last few months, has interrupted the creation of his new album to, in his words, “save the world” in this period of international crisis:
“If one of you speaks to me again of the album while I try to save the world, unlike your president… [Donald Trump, NDLR]”said the singer on a mocking tone during a direct on Instagram.
Donations of millions of dollars
Like many celebrities, Rihanna has multiplied the initiatives of solidarity. Last Thursday, the singer of 32 years (through her foundation, the Clara-Lionel) and the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has made a gift of $ 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence during the confinement to Los Angeles. Rihanna has also donated at the end of march 5 million dollars in order to help several associations in the United States, in Africa and in the Caribbean.