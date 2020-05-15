Natalie Portman embodies Laura Barlow, a young medium, american, in ” Planetarium “, Rebecca Zlotowski. MOVIES OF VELVET

Calling in the Venice film Festival for two days before jetting off to the Toronto Festival, Natalie Portman showed up at the same time Jackieportrait of Jackie Kennedy in the black widow, directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain, and Planetarium, Rebecca Zlotowski, evocation, through the eyes of two sisters, spiritualist us, the figure of fiction and tragedy of Bernard Natan, producer, parisian victim in the 1930’s a cabal anti-semitic, which led to his arrest and his deportation.

Twenty-five minutes of interview that we have been able to snatch from the army of communicators who jealously guards his time were sufficient to confuse the image of control freak that sticks to the skin. The actress appeared warm, relaxed, cheerful, advertising with intelligence the qualities of the filmmakers with whom she worked, hesitating not to speak of the roles in which she is found bad :

“I have the feeling that they have not managed to play well in the blockbusters. “Star Wars”it is my greatest failure. Plenty of actors manage to do fantastic things in this kind of films… Me, I’m looking for. How to give meaning to a performance when we play on a green background, or when one speaks of the space, without understanding anything we are told ? I’m working on. It motivates me a lot. “

Actress archi-globalized

The hiatus between his personality and his public image goes back, according to her, in Black Swanthe film of Darren Aronofsky, which earned him an Oscar in 2011. The ballerina descending into a psychotic perfectionist that she embodied on the screen would have absorbed his image.

“ JI am the opposite of that ! I take the work seriously, it is true. But I’m very comfortable with failure. This probably has to do with the fact of doing things for the last twenty-five years, many of whom do not have a market. Even when the success is at the appointment, I try not to measure my success than the film, but to the things that I have taken : the effort that I’ve invested, the quality of human relationships, etc “

Natalie Portman has started in the cinema when she was 12 years old, in Leon Luc Besson, and has never stopped. Tim Burton, Wong Kar-wai, of Thor to Star Wars, Amos Gitaï, Kenneth Branagh, Wes Anderson, Terrence Malick, David Gordon Green, and soon Xavier Dolan, his filmography puts it into the category of those actresses archi-world that is evolving between the blockbusters and the international auteur cinema, who are also producing, the figureheads of luxury brands, and try a chance at the achievement.

