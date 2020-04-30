IMAGES. Check out the first photos from the remake of “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve

A new adaptation of the bestseller of science fiction, “Dune”, is scheduled for release on the big screen on the 23rd of December next.

After David Lynch in 1984, Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the famous novel of science fiction of Frank Herbert, Dune. Timothy Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, The King) interprets the young Paul Atréides who, betrayed by Emperor Shaddam IV, will attempt to avenge his family and reclaim the planet Dune. At the heart of the conflict : control of the Spice, a substance that allows travel in interstellar.

Timothée Chalamet gives the reply to Zendaya (The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man : Far From Home), who plays Chani, as well as Oscar Isaac (Leto Atréides), Rebecca Ferguson (Jessica Atréides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) and Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck). The first images of the film, which started shooting in the spring of 2019 in Jordan and in Budapest, were presented by Vanity Fair.