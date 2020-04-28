IMAGES. Super Bowl : relive the show of Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

the essential

On the occasion of the Super Bowl this Sunday, which saw them compete against San Francisco in Kansas City, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have issued a benefit dante. Before the meeting, Demi Lovato has also delighted the Miami Gardens with his interpretation of the us anthem.

A match in the match : the show of the Super Bowl-he led him to steal the show at the football game ? Nothing is less sure, but this Sunday, it is certain that the half-time of the one of the sporting events the most in vogue was particularly expected. On the meadow of the Hard Rock Stadium, north of Miami : they are three which have insured the show.

The emotion first, and a tribute to the american star of the basketball, Kobe Bryant, who died a week ago in a helicopter accident. The Chiefs (Kansas City) and the 49ers (San Francisco) have posted on their lines of 24 yards. 24, as the jersey number of Kobe Bryant in the Lakers. The emotion still, with Demi Lovato. At the microphone, the singer offers an interpretation deeply moving to the us anthem. It was notably illustrated at the Grammy Awards last week.

And the highlight of the show : the pair Shakira / Jennifer Lopez to ignite the Miami Gardens. It is the Colombian who starts the hostilities with a medley of his best hits, from Whenever, Wherever to Hips Don’t Lie. The rapper Bad Bunny joined her quickly on the scene. This is ” J-Lo “, which takes the following. But it is on stage, the passage of relay between the two stars is carried out with the complicity disconcerting. Jennifer Lopez offers a session of pole dancing, nice reference to his film Queensoutput last year. Fifteen minutes of madness, and now that Miami catches fire. To enjoy without moderation.

Side football, Kansas City has won his second Super Bowl, defeating San Francisco by the score of 31 to 20.