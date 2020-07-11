“Imperfections” of the song by Lauv, the author, the title, was leaked on YouTube

Photo credits : Mounting Pure Charts

Everything is going well for Cline Dion. Sacre chanteuse prfre of the French, the canadian artist has been able to postpone the dates of the turning world, “Courage World” Tour, outstanding cause of the crisis of the health, and in particular their concerts prvus Paris The Defense of the Sand. The 200,000 fans of French who have bought their tickets will be able to cheer on the 19 and 27 march 2021. In parallle, which acts as an interpreter of “For you to love me again” to confirm your presence for the edition of 2021 Vieilles Charrues on July 15, the 5,000 remaining tickets are on sale in only 2 minutes. This is to say that the public has hte find the singer ! Cline Dion is interprtera for their hits, but also songs from their latest album, “Courage”, and between them, the only “Imperfections”.

A version sober and emotive

A strong track record in self-acceptance, co-written by the young singer, american Lauv, has dj sign of the hits “I Like Me Best” or “fuck I’m lonely”, a duet with Anne-Marie. Unfortunately, it never t together in the studio, which makes me sad. There are several years of this, I have registered a bmd of the song, which is still a bit exceptional. Cline Dion has heard, she is immediately ador and she wanted to end the title. We have never seen, but I hope that this is the case of a day or you are going to share the scene, but I know she has an agenda trs of the loads. Everyone is so overloaded at this point ! trusted Lauv in an interview for Pure Charts last month of march for the release of their album “How I feel”. To the delight of the fans, the bmd of the title of “Imperfections”, interprt by Lauv, has just landed on YouTube. The opportunity to discover a less produced, more sober and soulful.

