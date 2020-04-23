Impossible 7 will not resume the shooting in Italy

The coronavirus affecting countless shoots for new projects, the studios are taking steps to be very strict to avoid that their production teams respective do not undergo any kind of contagion. In the same vein, the efforts of Paramount have been reported, since it has been reported that, in accordance with the regulations, the seventh installment of the franchise Mission: Impossible would suspend the shooting.

This is clearly the star of the film Tom Cruise in failure, as several media outlets, including Variety and ScreenRant, had previously stated that the comedian 57-year-old had planned resume activities on the plateau no later than Junein order to continue to captivate audience with scenes dizzying and provocative full of adrenaline, all in the date which had already been stipulated from the beginning, that is, 23 July 2021.

The production, commissioned by Christopher McQuarrie, was scheduled for a three-week stay in Venice, Italy, to capture various scenes from the film that should take place in this european city. In addition, several reports have stressed that any action of the film takes place in the country, it would therefore be of vital importance for the team to complete its work at this place.

However, although it is known that the case of COVID-19 decrease in these lands, it seems that the producer of the mountain star does not want to take risks, since will not allow registrations to continue until some “legal problems” are solved and that the tests of detection of the disease is becoming more accessible.

This decision comes after the DGA (Directors Guild of America) has started to constitute a committee, headed by the director Steven Soderbergh – in charge of the film Contagio -, whose priority will be to find a healthy and safe return to work once the epidemic ends. To do this, there will be conversations with epidemiologists, as well as with other unions, in order to arrive at an appropriate solution. On this subject, Matt Baer, the film’s producer-of-war swayed, carried out in 2014 by Angelina Jolie, has stated that:

“This is a big problem. There are many precedents in the history of cinema who tell you what to do if a hurricane destroys your tray or if an actor dies during the production, but there is no regulation on what to do during a pandemic. “

Now that Mission: Impossible will suspend the shooting, what can we expect of the saga centered on Ethan Hunt?