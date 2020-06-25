improved to 25 times the energy efficiency of processors mobile

Set a goal that requires an effort lasting a number of years, and to achieve it is not exactly simple, but it’s always interesting when someone can do it. This time, was AMD to reach the finish line.

Press releaseToday AMD has announced having exceeded its goal 25×20, fixed in 2014 and aimed at improving the energy efficiency of its processors in mobile 25 times by 2020. The company has passed this milestone with the launch of the new mobile processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, which improves the energy efficiency of the measurement of the base of the 2014 31.7 times, offering a performance that is both top of the range laptop. Greater energy efficiency leads to significant benefits to the user, such as a longer battery life, better performance, lower energy costs and a reduced impact on the environment generated by the computing.

AMD has achieved the goal 25×20 thanks to:

Architectures CPU and GPU top of the range integrated in a single SoC, including multiple generations of award-winning architecture of the “Zen”;

Innovation in power management in real-time;

Continuous evolution of the architecture AMD Infinity Fabric;

Optimizations of the power level of the silicon;

Timely adoption of process technologies;

To give a measure of the impact of this leap forward in energy efficiency, if a company updated the contact to 50,000 mobile AMD from 2014 to 2020 would save about 1.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 971.000 kg of carbon emissions, equivalent to 16,000 trees grown for 10 years.

The achievement of the goal of energy efficiency 25×20 not only offers a user experience more robust, but further confirmation of thethe commitment of AMD to sustainability.