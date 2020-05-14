In 2019, the stars have multiplied the mea culpa unexpected

Reading time: 4 minutes — Spotted on The Washington Post

Since 2016, the Washington Post take advantage of the end of each year to compile the apology as strange or unexpected made by the stars as a result of statements or behaviors deemed inappropriate. At the end of what now experts see it as a year particularly full of apologies, a top 10 has just emerged, full of enlightening examples and case highly questionable. Here are five examples that can be debated.

Last march, the motorcycle racer Carey Hart, mostly known because he is the husband of the singer Pink, has been pointed out following the publication of a video to Instagram in which he confided to their daughter, who is 7 years old and is an impressive hunting knife in order that it can burst balloons. Legend of the video: “Error parental n°287, leave your daughter to pop balloons with the knife Dad”.

Far from leading to the general hilarity, the video has earned Carey Hart an avalanche of admonishments in the comments, where he finished by apologizing. Customary of the fact, Hart was already noted for having placed a gun in the hands of his daughter, and to have it transported on a motorbike without putting on helmets… all cleverly put forward on the social networks.

A history of wireless headphones

2019, it is also the very popular and very funny Chrissy Teigen, who often uses Twitter to compile the long list of privileges that celebrities have access to, but which has taken the foot in the carpet last November with the following tweet. It is, in any case, is the way that its subscriber·es have received the message.

“My mother treats its Air Pods as if they were disposable. It buys more per month. She said that it would be easier not to lose them if they had any cords.” A pair of Air Pods (Apple earphones wireless) worth 150 euros, we can understand that a part of the followers of the star have not fully appreciated the humor of the tweet and he had pointed out the indecency that there is to throw money out the windows and laugh. Teigen was quick to apologize, explaining that she had just capitalized on the hype for that his tweet is funny, and that she had probably missed its goal.

Oh my God

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, was also forced to apologise in early 2019, after commenting “OMG” (“oh my God”) in a publication Instagram particularly sexy to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The users were of the view that the comment was inappropriate on the part of the Combs, whereas these three small letters constituted a lack of respect for J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez, her boyfriend since 2017. The singer and actress told herself that Sean Combs has directly presented its excuses in order to avoid any form of misunderstanding.

For a water bottle

The history of the exchange between Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa is particularly edifying. Making nicely the moral to his buddy Pratt on his mode of consumption because he just put it on Instagram with a plastic bottle (“Bro’, I love you, but this bottle, it is not”), who played Aquaman has suffered a backlash unexpected on the part of fans who felt that he was doing too much or that it set itself up as a giver of lessons.

Momoa has finished by apologizing profusely, adding that he does not expect his comments to cause such reactions. Chris Pratt himself who responded in a way very sympathetic to his first comment, there was actually not enough to create a micro-controversy in the form of a fire of straw.

White people disgusting?

In September, the singer Sinéad O’connor has taken to apologise for a tweet posted in 2018, and deleted since. Freshly converted to islam, the singer had written the following sentences: “What I’m going to say is so racist that I never thought I’d be able to feel such a thing. But I never want to spend time with white people (if that is what we call non-muslims)… They fill me with disgust”.

His remarks had sparked a real controversy, until she apologised in September, claiming that the tweet had been written under the blow of anger, and reactions of islamophobia that followed the announcement of his conversion.