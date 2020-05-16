In a concert in Miami, Celine Dion pays tribute to his deceased mother

“It is thanks to her and to my father, that I became an artist. So, this evening, my family and I dedicate to him over the show“. Friday night, on the stage of the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Celine Dion, dress lamé red, has paid tribute to his mother, Teresa, died a few hours earlier at the age of 92 years. “She would have wanted that we can be together tonight and I give the best of myself so that you can spend the evening of your life“, she added emotion to the applause of the room. Later, she will interpret Somewhere Over The Rainbow in front of his photo.

A few hours ago on Instagram, the star had published an old family photo in black and white, showing Thérèse Dion, surrounded by her husband and their 14 children. “Maman Dion died peacefully in her home, this night, surrounded by his family“, had clarified on Friday the quebec company Productions Feeling, which manages the artist’s career.

Therese Dion was the wife of Adhemar Dion, died in 2003 following a long illness, and the mother of 14 children, of whom the youngest, James, has sold nearly 250 million albums. It had launched the career of Céline, at the age of 12 years, by sending a tape to the impresario René Angelil. It was in January 1981 that the record falls in his hands. The producer, who would become her husband, had been impressed by the voice of the young singer.

Thérèse Dion has hosted for several years a cooking show on tv, while marketing its ready meals under the trademark “pies Maman Dion”. She has also created the “Fondation Maman Dion”, which aims in particular to support the academic success of young quebecers between the ages of 5 and 16 years old and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute on Twitter to “a major figure and a generous philanthropist“. “Thérèse Dion holds a special place in our hearts“, he estimated. Great-grandmother of 32 grandchildren, Thérèse Dion had 48 great-grandchildren and was a great-great-grand-mother six times, according to the canadian chain of VAT.

Celine Dion is currently on an international tour for her album Courage, the first for ten years.