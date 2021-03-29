In a garter! Mia Khalifa boasts lace and transparencies

Actress and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa again impacted her fans thanks to the content she posted long ago on Instagram, sporting a garter with lace and transparent stockings.

The social media celebrity mostly on Instagram consents too much to her fans with this kind of content that seemed direct to her “pink fans”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Seeing the image many immediately thought it was something princess-style because it appeared in a room completely pink.

Mia Khalifa was wearing a light pink satin robe and lenc3ría of the same shade, only her stockings were pastel blue with a pink garter as well, her outfit perfectly matched the room she was in.

The Victorian-style room but with a slightly more modern style left its fans thinking of Mia Khalifa as one of her scenes in those films she used to shoot a few years ago.

While sitting on the floor on a plush pink carpet, she had her legs a little collected, she was holding a mirror and admiring her beauty like a victorian princess.