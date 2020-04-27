In a next Spider-Man, Peter Parker consolerait of the death of his girlfriend in the arms of a boy

After the phenomenal success of the cartoon Into the Spider-Verse, Sony would Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to adapt shooting real.

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire have all three interpreted Spider-Man in the cinema during the past twenty years.

The success of the cartoon Spider-Man: New Generation half-opened the door of revival for the man-spider to the cinema. After We Got This Covered , Sony would be in the process of developing a film Spider-Verse in real images, the aim being to gather different incarnations of Spider-Man in film in a common adventure.

According to the american website, the film should meet the current Spidey, Tom Holland, and its predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Sony and Andrew Garfield would be particularly looking forward to the idea of remaking a part of the adventure in a version where Peter Parker would have become bisexual and have a boyfriend after the death of Gwen Stacy.

In 2013, the interpreter of Peter Parker in the saga Amazing Spider-Man had expressed his wish of one day seeing a Spider-Man gay, a proposal shared by Tom Holland. “I think that would be a a very modern way to create a new character, had said the actor. So, yes, I think that there should be a day, and I hope that I will be able to share the screen with that person.“

These past few weeks, rumors around a new film Spider-Verse intensified after the appointment of Sam Raimi to achieve Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second film about the Sorcerer Supreme should browse through the different dimensions. Tobey Maguire might make an appearancethirteen-year-old having hung up the costume of the man-spider. The director and the actor are the builders of the first trilogy Spider-Man the film that definitely launched the era of Marvel superheroes on big screens.

Although no official source from Sony has not yet confirmed the idea of a Spider-Man bisexual, these announcements coincide with the willingness of Marvel to cross a cap in his next film. The New Mutants (Fox) and Eternals (Disney Marvel), the displays this year, must each make a character LGBT.