in a post to Instagram, it loses the support of a handful of fans !

Britney Spears had yet in need of calm, after a year particularly tiring. She is her own, this August 15, to start a new controversy… This Thursday, the pop star has lost the support of a handful of fans on Instagram.

Lynchée on the web

She has published an overview of his wardrobe, focusing in particular on a pair of court shoes of luxury that she has “never worn”. But now, the american singer has also explained about them : “four years ago, I bought my first pair of heels in snakeskin, Christian Louboutin, amounting to $ 6,000”. And of course, the haters were not far to the lynching on the Canvas.

First, Britney Spears has been accused of selfishness : “In the meantime, there are people who can’t afford their next meal. Here’s an idea, instead of spending that money on silly things, make it a gift”.

It was later criticized on ethical issues : “Congratulations for contributing to the cruelty to animals, all this for nothing”, wrote one fan, while another fan commented : “You have paid 6 000 $ for that an animal be tortured and killed”.

Proven by his life

A new blow for singer and 37-year-old who faces always his father, James, in justice, for emancipation from his guardianship, and that has been interned in a psychiatric hospital, last march, to burnout and depression…

