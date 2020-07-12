In ” A Star is Born “, Bradley Cooper is the filming of Lady Gaga without makeup,

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born” (2018). Warner

The film

For decades, remakes and updates have shown that the canvas A Star Is Born there was something imperishable. From the original version, directed by William Wellman and Jack Conway, with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March (1937), the film has enjoyed three versions of the film : George Cukor, 1954, with James Mason and Judy Garland. And then, in 1976, Frank Pierson with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Finally, the rumor that Clint Eastwood wanted to shoot a film version with Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncé. Finally it is Bradley Cooper, who is currently working on this remake, in which the actor gives the answer to the pop star Lady Gaga.

The Melodrama, the love story, stunning example of this genre that we might call ” Hollywood narrated by Hollywood “, which is gradually transposed in the middle of the music, A Star Is Born it is the story of an encounter between a young woman, naive, ambitious, talented, has a dream of being a movie star, or music, depending on the versions). It crosses the road of the man who became her pygmalion, a big star, back of all, but not his problems with alcohol. A Star Is Born thus adheres to the logic of the the rise and fall of the movie, but the fact of share the fall and the ascent between the two lovers to better exacerbate the ruthless logic of the fame of gnawing from the inside of a love story.

The revelation of an actress

The cinema has always had a clear performative dimension : A Star Is Born she spends much of her feminine character, as the actress who plays (and that, as in the movie, the dream of watching his performance crowned by a statue). In this logic, Lady Gaga was the perfect choice. Their track record overlaps a bit with his heroine, and Cooper is played : the singer had difficulties to launch his career, but the perseverance and talent have paid off.

And not without a certain vapidity, the version of Cooper based its charm in the nature romanticism and quasi teenager who exalts, particularly in the songs runny, and then specially composed for the film by the actress herself. The success is also due to the fact that the filmmaker-actor, in line with the project, maintain a good part of the film about the revelation of his actress.

A Star Is BornBradley Cooper. With Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott (EU, 2018, 136 min).