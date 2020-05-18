In a video “very illegal”, Chris Pratt reveals behind-the-scenes of Avengers – Endgame

Whereas the last Marvel movie distracts the global box office thanks to its popularity, the actors make fun of the end of the embargo around his shooting particularly secret. A celebration on the social networks that nevertheless contains big spoilers…

After the snap of the finger Thanos, who made to disappear in the dust half of the universe in “Infinity War”, the character of Chris Pratt, Star-Lord, was not part of the survivors…

Highly anticipated by the public, Endgame had benefited in terms of filming very secret and particularly strict concerning the disclosure of information concerning the. Then, the flap that is (almost) end of the epic Avengers broke all records at the box-office world, one of its actors is granted the right to finally share a few images of the behind the scenes of the last movie of the brothers Russo. Attention, spoilers ahead.

“This is a video very illegal” plays Chris Pratt, the interpreter and Guardian of the Galaxy Star-Lord. With his phone, he has just caught a short break on the filming ofAvengers Endgame. A practice, however, is more than forbidden on the plateau, in order to avoid any spoiler before the release of the film. “I am told that no rule would interfere with my ability to capture this opportunity that only happens once in a lifetime: that of being surrounded by such a collection of stars that do will probably never be together in the same room,” says the actor on Instagram.

In what looks like the scenery of the great final battle that pits the Avengers with the army of the Titan Mad Thanos, we find Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), the inner linings of Nebula and Gamora, Chris Evans (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther).

A little further are Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), director Joe Russo, Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Sean Gunn (Rocket). “I’m probably the most famous person here,” jokes the latter in the direction of the camera. Chris Evans, who warns Pratt that he is “in great danger” by filming with his phone, has confessed on Twitter to have “can be stolen a few videos”in the passage, also.