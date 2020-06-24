in | Cinema-plein-air Cité du Train – the Heritage of the SNCF Mulhouse Friday, July 10, 2020

Drive-in | Cinema-plein-air Cité du Train – the Heritage of the SNCF, July 10, 2020-10 July 2020, Mulhouse.

Drive-in | Cinema-plein-air from Friday 10 July until Saturday 11th July at the City’s Train Heritage of the SNCF

**DRIVE-IN**

—-

The Cité du Train, the museum’s Heritage train of Mulhouse, in collaboration with the association of mulhouse [Out Of Cinema](www.outofcinema.fr), gives you appointment on the 10th and 11th of July 2020 and a projection in the outdoors and under the stars, out of his car, two films in echo with the theme of the place, all in fulfillment of the sanitary norms in force.*

### **SCHEDULE**

** * * THE LAST TRAIN FROM BUSAN**

_Vendredi July 10, in VF_

2016 / 1h 58min / Action, Fear, horror, Thriller

Non – 12 years

Sang-Ho Yeon

With Gong Yoo, Jung Yumi, Ma Dong-seok

An unknown virus has spread in South Korea, the state of emergency declared. The passengers on the train, KTX participate in a fight without thank you in order to survive up to Busan, the only city where you will be safe…

**SNOWPIERCER**

_Samedi July 11, in VF_

2013 / 2h 06min / Drama

The science-fiction

Non – 12 years

Bong Joon Ho

With Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton

2031. A new ice age. The last survivors were taken aboard the Snowpiercer, a train, giant sentenced to rotate around the Earth without ever stopping. In this microcosm futuristic metal cracking ice, has recreated a hierarchy of classes against which a handful of men driven by one of them tries to fight. Because the human being is never going to change…

### **PRACTICE INFO**

* * > When ?**

* Friday 10 and Saturday 11 July 2020

* Event only open to 4 wheel vehicle type ” car “

* The entry of vehicles between the 20h and 21h30 (no car will be able to access the beyond)

* First projections around 22h

* * > Where are you from ?**

* Cité du Train – a Heritage TRAIN, ” Panorama Train “

* 2 rue Alfred de Glehn, 68200 Mulhouse

* In case of bad weather, the selection moves in the interior, “The platforms of History” (investment sitting free)

* * > *Interest*

* Online booking only

* € 25 per vehicle (maximum 4 people per vehicle, a capacity limited to 50 vehicles, investment imposed by the agents, the largest of the vehicles must be placed in the last row)

_the organizers reserve the right to cancel any session if enrollment minimum is not reached or shelter in case of bad weather._

**> Bars/Restaurants**

A taproom and a food truck will be available as soon as the doors open and until the end of the projection (in compliance with health standards in force, more information coming soon)

# # # * * * * * * * RECOMMENDATIONS * *

* To ensure an optimal listening of the soundtrack of the movie, please do not hesitate to bring with you a portable system (ex : bluetooth speakers)

* During the projection of the cars are at the stop, remember to bring a blanket to warm it up during the projection

* Be on time : in order to be able to place each vehicle before the start of the film, the gates open 2 hours before the screening and will close 30 minutes before the start of the session. No vehicle access will be permitted beyond this niche.

### **SAFETY AND HEALTH STANDARDS* * * *

To protect themselves and others, and based on the recommendations and/or restrictions imposed by the authorities, the prevention measures and actions barriers will be put in place (more information)

…

The event was organized by the association ” Cité du Train – the Heritage of the SNCF

In collaboration with Out-Of-Cinema

_*Subject to the permissions of the CNC and of the authorities compétentes_ Fee : 25€/car (4 pax max)

See you on 10 and 11 July 2020 for an outdoor screening under the stars, out of his car, two films in echo with the theme of the museum.

Cité du Train – the Heritage of the SNCF 2 rue Alfred de Glehn, 68200 Mulhouse, Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin

Dates and hours of start and end (year – month – day – hour) :

2020-07-10T20:00:00 2020-07-10T23:59:00;2020-07-11T20:00:00 2020-07-11T23:59:00

2020-07-10T20:00:00 2020-07-10T23:59:00;2020-07-11T20:00:00 2020-07-11T23:59:00