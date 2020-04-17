In concert every week… for 10 years

At 10 years, Mia Ross offers each week of short musical performances on Facebook to désennuyer, while enlivening his loved ones too confined.

A native of L’ancienne-Lorette, Mia Ross sings since his childhood. Last year, the kid has performed alongside Jean-François Breau, at the Téléthon Opération enfant Soleil, in addition to being invited on the set of Hello Hello ! Jean-Philippe Wauthier.

Private school, his teacher and his friends that she loves, Mia Ross has therefore decided to give a concert since the beginning of the pandemic, through the pages Facebook of his parents.

“One, I am entertained. And two, it entertains people. I love it ! And it makes people happy,” says the one who dreams of becoming a singer.

Accompanying himself at the piano, the young prodigy has offered his version of the popular Dance Monkey (Tones and I), plus a composition of his own. With his father on the guitar, she sang Always Remember Us This Way (Lady Gaga), When I’m Gone (Anna Kendrick) and America is crying (Les Cowboys fringants).

Mia Ross also accepts special requests! “Currently, I am in the process of working on a song that I had never played. This is a special request by the little guy of a friend that I know. I thought it was cool as a challenge!” she says.

The student of 4th year of primary school also invited the youth into confinement to begin the challenge of trying something new, each day, to take the positive of the situation.

“Me, I try each day to play a new song. Someone who loves the sport could try a new sport each day. Someone who likes to cook could make a new recipe each day, illustrates it. And you can take photos or videos, to keep positive memories.”

Despite his young age, Mia Ross removes a lot of the good of the state in which Quebec is immersed. “I can get up late in the morning!” she says, laughing.

More seriously, she reminds us that the pandemic will bring “something beautiful” to everyone. “It’s going to be much more cautious in life, it’s going to cough into our elbow, wash hands, keep our distance. And we will enjoy it when it’s going to be with the people I love,” she says with wisdom.