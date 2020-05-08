In containment, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber reveal a clip that mixes fans and celebrities

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have unveiled this Friday Stuck With Ua tender duet unreleased and recorded at a distance. A song that evokes the confinement and the fact of spending time with those we love, and whose profits will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, an association providing help to children of front-line workers. This is the first time that the two artists, who have already sung together on stage, released a song in collaboration.
Of the appearances of the celebrities confined
The clip that accompanies Stuck With U presents a compilation of moments of life at home. There are fans of the two stars, who had been solicited early on in the social networks, but also some celebrities, including sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Michael Bublé family, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, or even Jaden Smith.
Justin Bieber,, appears alongside his wife Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin). As for Ariana Grande, she shows up for the first time with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.
“I can hardly express how happy I am to have waited so long before doing a duet with Justin,” said the american singer on Instagram. “This time really means so much more than any other, more than if it had happened in other circumstances, or if it had been another song. Be able to link our voices on this project and collaborate on this title has been rewarding, and I love this song”.