in containment, the actor launches into shorts crazy

The containment can become a source of artistic creation. There are more songs written by artists in this unprecedented period, or direct on the social networks that have become daily events. It is sometimes embarrassing, sometimes funny, and all the time it occupies when the days are long. The palm of the video, the more zany could be awarded to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who filmed himself confined with his donkey and the pony. But the former governor of California must now contend with a rival : specialist videos embarrassing on social networks, Jean-Claude Van Damme made the buzz on Youtube.

1 million views

Confined to his home, the actor, 59-year-old felt the soul of a director in this period alone. On Youtube, he just posted two videos of him in confinement, to be taken at 36000ème degree. Short films of less than three minutes where JCVD is the main actor of its own realization. In the first video, titled JCVD day’s out, has already been viewed over a million times. Jean-Claude Van Damme released in sports outfit and walks around in his city. He met several fans who ask him to type five, to which the actor responds by taking martial arts. The kicks and blows of fists, which allow to save a man who strangles, or restore sight to a blind man… It is so absurd that it is better to see these videos to believe it. In the second short film,

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO Remarks of Emmanuel Macron : Matthew Delormeau “shocked” by the tanning of the president

VIDEO Barack Obama announces his support to Joe Biden for the u.s. presidential election

VIDEO Zazie hard hit by the cancellation of the festivals, the singer puts into perspective

VIDEO All in the kitchen : Mathieu Madénian mocked by Jerome Anthony, he recalls it to the order

PHOTO Clara Morgane rise the temperature in swimsuit black

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO Remarks of Emmanuel Macron : Matthew Delormeau “shocked” by the tanning of the president

VIDEO Barack Obama announces his support to Joe Biden for the u.s. presidential election

VIDEO Zazie hard hit by the cancellation of the festivals, the singer puts into perspective

VIDEO All in the kitchen : Mathieu Madénian mocked by Jerome Anthony, he recalls it to the order

PHOTO Clara Morgane rise the temperature in swimsuit black