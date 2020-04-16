In defiance of the rules of estrangement, Ivanka Trump travelled to the Seder

The eldest daughter of the american president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, did not follow the directives of the federal government against unnecessary travel, reported Thursday the New York Times.

Several times, the one who is a senior advisor to his father, and who has directed some of the efforts of the administration to combat the economic effects of the pandemic coronavirus, has urged Americans to stay home and to refrain from all travel portals.

But before the beginning of Passover on 8 April, she left with her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children, the couple’s home in Washington DC to join the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The article cites “two people with their travel plans,” and note that the journey of the couple has been made ” even as the Seder across the country were cancelled and that the families would get together at distance, thanks to applications such as Zoom.”

Although the federal guidelines against the trips are not mandatory, Washington has ordered, by order, to its inhabitants to remain in the home from 1 April for all activities except essential operations, reported the Times.

Users of the subway wearing a mask of protection against the coronavirus, 10 April 2020, New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In a recent online video, Ivanka Trump asked Americans : “Those who have the chance to be able to stay with them, please, do so. Each of us plays a role in slowing the spread “.

She would have “told people” she was more able to adhere to the social distancing in the golf club of New Jersey, which is closed, as in the house of the family in Washington, DC.

Israel has also seen several of its political leaders violate the rules of social distancing imposed by the government.