in full containment, sport and advice in song for his fans ! (VIDEO)

Like all of us, the stars have to deal with the containment. They are Paris or Los Angeles (one of the few cities with New York where total containment was adopted), the only keyword is to stay at home. After Laeticia Hallyday, who cooks for her daughters Jade and Joy or Matt Pokora and his companion Christina Milian who play on TikTok, this time Mariah Carey is input to the track this Saturday on Instagram.

A small high-gloss and latex gloves for sports !

The diva, as his fans were used to seeing on stage, sharing a workout at home. This Saturday, march 21, Mariah Carey is mounted on the elliptical but there is no question of losing his sex appeal during the effort, since she’s wearing a little top high gloss, and sunglasses XXL to avoid the glare of the lighting-the usual sports facilities. Except that here, she is at home, so the glasses are unnecessary… And especially Mariah wearing latex gloves ! Any sweat (yes, this workout is for real), one that has recently down the Grammy’s do not forget to have fun by listening to its title It’s like that, in featuring Fatman Scoop and Jermaine Dupri, it modifies the words to provide valuable advice to the internet users.

Of internet users a bit mocking

This video energetic purpose of which is to lead by example (pay attention to pounds cumulative result of a life that is too sedentary) is accompanied by a message : “Stay home and stay active with gloves“. Fans have governed heavily with surprise and irony : “The queen of training“writes one of them. “Is what I have seen of training shoes ?“adds another, more mocking. “Where are past your high-heeled shoes ?“or yet “The queen to stay in shape and re-write its own music ! Absolutely iconic“can we also read. Not sure the mum of twins Monroe and Morrocan appreciate all his ironic comments. But to discourage Mariah Carey to continue its sports training and to bless us each day with a video, as the Bottle Cap Challenge…