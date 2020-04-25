In full containment, Tom Holland tries his hand at a challenge with strange and sexy

Confined, the young actor of 24 years has succumbed to the sirens of a new challenge, strange launched on the social networks.

Tom Holland is like everyone else, he is a bit bored confined to his home. Then he started a little challenge : to put his t-shirt in making the pear-tree, a variant of the famous “handstand challenge” that is rampant on the social networks.

The interpreter of Spider-Man published in his stories Instagram a video of him, shirtless, head down and feet up against the wall, trying somehow to achieve what he considered to be ” impossible “. It is, moreover, in the video, say to the person who has appointed, “but how do you do it, dude! “. He finally managed to put on both sleeves of his t-shirt, and then his head to go through in the neckline. Hooray.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds

Like all challenges, which are legion on the net, once the challenge is successful, it is necessary to designate three people who must in their turn to realize the challenge. Tom Holland has, therefore, appointed his partner on screen in Spider-Man : Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal, the drôlissime Ryan Reynolds, and his best friend, Harrison Osterfield. Jake Gyllenhaal has played the game with plenty of facilities, and was also nominated for his turn, Hugh Jackman, 50 cent, and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

But Ryan Reynolds had the best answers. The actor who embodies Deadpool has indeed reposted the videos of Tom Holland, who it must be said, galley a little to pull his t-shirt, and then filmed, especially wary and simply answers” not“the air of saying “but why the hell do people such things? “That’s a good question.