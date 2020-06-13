In gift on Google Play Store 44 apps, games and themes for Android: here is the list

Are about 44 applications, games and themes for Android that today can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. The store of the search engine allows you to download at no cost a lot of contentbut let us look at the complete list.
Applications
- Well Diary (Paid)
- Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates
- Contact Manager
- CarBux – car lease, car loan & payments calculator
- Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes
- Ner – Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro
- Strive Intervals
- Ago Music Player Plus
- QR Code Pro
- Sticky Notes Widget +
Games
- Braincup
- Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game
- Pocket Kingdom – Tim Tom’s Journey
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action
- Crisis of the Middle Ages
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple
- Even and Odd Premium
- Kamikazee Says Score Card
- Felinia”s World
- Mystery Tiles
- Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
- Cat in the Woods VIP
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
- BattleTimeOS – Real Time Strategy Offline Game
- Devil Twins: Super VIP
- The Monster:the Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium)
- Surface Trimino: to increase the area. Casual game
- Triple Fantasy Premium
- WordPuzzle WordSilent
- River
Themes, icons, and branding packages
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack
- One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
- Mina Icon Pack Pro
- Oreo Z-Flat Icon Pack
- Photo Widget +
- World Clock Widget +
- Snow – Zooper & KWGT
- Vibrant Zooper
Alongside these contents for free we find, as always, a wide range of offerings. The Google Play Store lets you download a low price lots of apps, games and themes for all of the details of the case, we refer to the the list on the website AndroidPolice.