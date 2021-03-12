In leather and jeans, Kendall Jenner models new line

The beautiful Kendall Jenner model knows perfectly well how to set a new trend and has now modeled a new collection of clothing from a prestigious brand proving that it is definitely the best for it.

As you may notice, socialite very long shares content on its social networks, however, finally after several days it shared a new collaboration.

Not only do the world’s most famous designers request them for fashion shows and campaigns, but the most popular model is also a source of inspiration for millions of social media followers.

Influential and highly active, as is the case with Kendall Jenner, who has more than 154 million followers on his official Instagram account.

The truth is that today it is extremely difficult to imagine that anyone can take Kendall Jenner out of his current position as the most popular model and follow on social media.

And it is also worth noting that today many supermodels, or rather ex-supermodels, who no longer participate in fashion shows, are still very present in advertising campaigns and placed high in the Top 10 of the rankings, overshadowing some of their younger companions.

This is how many recognized brands choose to have it as their main image, such as the last publication I made yesterday.

In it, we can see Kendall Jenner wearing very cowboy leather pants, a leather jacket, and a small top, all in black, having as an accompaniment a cute but strong dog.

At home in the new “givenchyfw21 @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial,” Kendall wrote in the publication.

These photographs were shared about 22 hours ago and so far it has more than 5 million likes and endless comments from its followers.

It is worth mentioning that on social networks it has maintained its activity and has starred in magazine covers, but what has been parades, something common among the top models in its category, there is not much to talk about, since 2020 was a very sad year for this category.

However, at the end of 2019, it was disclosed what was then the amount of net money with which Kendall Jenner closed his accounts and was no more or less than $40 million, an astronomical figure that still places it as the highest-paid model.

And now, the amount is even more striking when it is known that Kendall has been one of the models that have worked the least.

Kylie Jenner’s sister has decided to keep work schedules low for some time.

Kendall Jenner’s anxiety problems are why the top has decided to release his agenda and choose few projects.

The influencer can afford it even if it means being less exposed and being less viral, but luckily, yes, your bank account hasn’t resented it.

In fact, since 2017 she became the highest-paid model in the world, according to Forbes, with profits of $22 million, thus dethroning Gisele Bundchen who had been leading the list since 2002.