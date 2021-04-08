In maxi flower dress, Kendall Jenner spends Easter

Model Kendall Jenner was smiling on a warm spring day sporting a very romantic style to celebrate Easter Day by undoubtedly falling in love with her millions of followers on the camera’s famous social network.

The company was now very smiling in a romantic style by incorporating into her outfit a pink dress with flowers and in turn carrying a brown hen, surrounded by a green and beautiful landscape, themselves noticing her joy through her characteristic smile.

Kendall Nicole Jenner who is born in Los Angeles, California in the United States set aside the dark tones and wanted to go further into the new season.

As you may recall, recently businessman Kendall Jenner is about to launch her own Mexican t3qu1la brand called Drink818.

On this occasion, she accompanied her camping outfit with long brown boots which they have worn with her for a total of nine years, ripped medium, and by the time of more sunlight she wore dark glasses.

The photograph was shared yesterday and so far has more than 8 million likes and endless comments from its countless followers on the social network.

As you may recall, in 2017, Kendall Jenner, who is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, became the highest-paid model in the world, according to Forbes, with profits of $22 million, thus dethroning Gisele Bundchen who had been leading the list since 2002.

It should be mentioned that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters through her stories was described as an Easter girl, this by sharing the images with her pink dress flowered on her way to a greenfield on her official Instagram account in which she has more than 157 million follower users.

The maxi dress worn by the 25-year-old model to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 4, in addition to being totally pink and long, wears a print consisting of bouquets of red flowers and on each sleeve of the arms has pleated three white flowers as well as on the torso.

Undoubtedly a very romantic outfit and according to the Easter celebration, however, the main accessory is the hen that loads in her arms while looking very smiling.

With a golf course behind her, in a quieter photograph, she poses with her eyes closed and looking up.

In addition, Kylie Jenner’s sister’s breaded dress also features bulging meds, considered the latest trend this spring 2021 alongside the season’s protagonists, the flowers.

On the other hand, as an activity, Kendall Jenner also shared that she liked to paint some Easter eggs.

It should be mentioned that socialite has become one of the flag bearers of the new athleisure style thanks to its street looks, as it is not separated from the leggings and sweatshirt, the most repeated mix in its urban apparitions of recent months.

And while the top knows how to go around these basics to get sets with nods to trends, for example turning socks into an unexpected accessory, the truth is that these kinds of stylings move away from the special outfits that have made the mannequin one of the most influential style icons of recent years.

This is how breaking with this sporty aesthetic, Kendall manages to surprise in her most recent Instagram post with this eye-catching romantic dress, a design that may well have been part of the costumes of Los Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series set in the 19th century where the wardrobe of its protagonists is full of floral dresses not suitable for discreet girls.