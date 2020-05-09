in New York, we sing of the Queen B at the Church

Between Freedom and Survivor, the “mass Beyoncé” celebrates the spirituality of black women, and raises awareness of the faithful to the inequalities that they face through the music of the singer. The New York Times analysis of this phenomenon, which happens this week in New York.

No, Beyoncé is not (yet) established itself as a deity to worship in America. However, from April 2018, the “mass Beyoncé” invites the faithful to sing in chorus the refrains of the star african-american. Nearly 900 people were rushed last spring to attend the first religious service in his honor in the Grace Cathedral, a San Francisco church which welcomes in general not more than 50 faithful, recounts the New York Times. This week, the phenomenon makes its debut in the churches of new-york, from Brooklyn to Harlem.

Reverend Yolanda Norton, a professor at the theological seminary of San Francisco, where she teaches a course on “Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible”, is at the origin of this mass as inspired by her idol. When asked by the New York Timesshe explained that the mass was not intended to venerate the singer, but to explore “the effect of race and gender on the life, the voices and bodies of black women” through her songs.

The struggle of racialized women

While black women of the Church speak to the preaching and reading of Scripture passages, the mass uses the words of Beyoncé, like those of Freedom or Flaws and All to reintroduce the stories and struggles of these women in the interpretation of the christian Gospel. Yolanda Norton says so

by placing the history and the reality of young women and girls, black in the centre of this liturgical art, we affirm their presence in a world that strives stubbornly reject them”.

For Dr. Kelly Brown Douglas, the dean of the Episcopal Divinity School, Union Theological Seminar [l’Eglise épiscopale des États-Unis]the mass is Beyoncé part of a tradition “womaniste”, a current developed by Alice Walker, which detaches from the roots of feminism, historically centered on the experience of white women, to include the voices of racialized women.

If it is not yet a goddess, Queen B is a source of inspiration. “For us who are not Beyoncé, it’s a force and a release to allow us to feel what we feel, knowing that this person who seems to have everything has lived through the same traumas and misfortunes that many of us”, concludes Ms. Norton.