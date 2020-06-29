in offering so many Apple products

Continues even today the Bastard Black Friday Unieurothe new leaflet that the distribution chain has launched last weekend and will be available until the 8th of July 2020. Today we focus on the discounts offered on the Apple products.

Let’s start with iPhone 11, and in the variant with 128 gigabytes it can be purchased at 799 Eurothe 10% less compared to 889 Euro list, The smartphone is available in the colors black, white, red, yellow, purple and green.

In discount we also find Apple Watch Series 3 with cash from 38mm to 199,90 Eurofor a savings of 16% if we compare with the previous price of 239 Euros. The model with the case is 42mm instead can be brought home to 249,90 Euro 20 Euro less, from 269 Euro previously proposed.

Finally, we point out the promotion on oniPad 10.2-inch storage to 32 gigabytes, WiFi + Cellular, which is available at 469 Euro11% less from 529 Euro list. The tablet is available in the colors gold, grey and silver.

Unieuro, through the individual tabs of the products, you can also add additional protection to that provided for by european legislation, and, of course, also provides delivery and pickup in-store free of charge.