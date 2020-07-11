in Paris, the determination of the activists against the appointment of Gérald Darmanin

Event in Paris, at place de l Hotel de ville, on Friday 10 July. BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS

Memory researcher in political science, we had rarely seen. Events after the appointment of the two ministers, without that still have not had time to take any decision. Generally, protests arise against the government of options. There, Gérald Darmanin, newly installed in the interior, and Eric Dupond-Moretti to justice, have already been raised against them on the first day of national mobilization, held on Friday, July 10.

Alice Coffin had received hundreds of messages on Monday night. The new elected Europe Ecology-the greens (EELV) at the Council of Paris, of the cross in the front of the Hotel de ville, speaking to us of the surprise, the anger, and have taken the women’s associations. Emoticons “vomit” to the text messages “I really wanted to vomit “, through the evocation of a “trauma “, “it has been circulating everywhere, like a trail of dust “, she says.

The exchanges are more moderate, the tone is determined : “They all said the same thing : we’re going to the fight, we’re not going to stop as long as they remain in office “, she adds.

Behind her, two large crows of black fabrics, on which the names of Gérald Darmanin and Eric Dupond-Moretti is listed in the white paint, speak to the thousands of protesters present in a place almost full. Has the word, a young woman who works in his latest sign of cardboard. In black marker, she inscribed : “a rape every ten minutes in France, this is your solution ? ”

“It is intolerable impunity “

A little further on, a protester carries a poster “there are guillotines that are lost” ; other addresses : “This is my favorite ! “ The discussion begins : “I can’t take it anymore, they feel untouchable, that we despise, it is unbearable this impunity. “.

In all parts, the crowd, very young, confirms the determination described by Alice Coffin, and to be seen on social networks these past few days. “Darmanin resignation “, “the culture of rape is” Walking”, an accomplice of justice, a rapist on the inside,” it is chanted several times.

23 years of age, Claire has trained with feminism in high school, fascinated by the figure of Emma Watson, the actress of the saga Harry Potter that is committed to the equality of woman with man. According to her and her friend Alicia, who are here today to show “we do not condone, we can not let pass a thing like this, it’s of the victims”..

