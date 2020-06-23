In photos : Kim Kardashian, Brooklyn Beckham, or Zoë Kravitz celebrate father’s day on Instagram

On the occasion of the Feast of the parents, which took place on Sunday 21st June, many celebrities have revealed surprising photographs of their fathers and husbands. And instead of a tribute to your dedication, your intelligence… and your patience.

Unlike mother’s day, this year, father’s day is celebrated on the same date in various countries of the world. The small and larger children, therefore, have paid tribute to their fathers on Sunday, June 21, through their accounts of Instagram. Gigi Hadid, Willow Smith, Rumer Willis or Laeticia Hallyday have shared old photos in the company of the latter, so that their resemblance is sometimes striking.

In the video, our zapping special for father’s day

The parents and husband better

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham has also posted a picture of him, as a boy, with the football player. Eva Longoria and Jessica Biel, whose children may still be too small to manage their own account in Instagram, took place to celebrate your marriage. The first has posted a picture of his son of just two years of age, Santiago de chile, José Antonio Cane. And Jessica Biel has nothing hidden torments that Silas, for five years, has been forced to endure the patient to Justin Timberlake.