IN PICTURES – 13 things you never knew (maybe) not on Rihanna is celebrating its 32 years

By 2019, Rihanna was awarded by the magazine Forbes the title of “singer of the richest in the world”. Both an artist but also a creative makeup and lingerie, it is on all fronts : his fortune is estimated at $ 600 million. The interpreter Diamonds is also the first black woman to head a couture house of luxury with its brand Fenty. Aware of her success, she still holds the feet on earth : no question that this fortune turns him on the head. “I never thought that I would win so much money therefore a figure is not going to make me stop working. The money gets on the way, but I work at what I love to do, what excites me”she said, and in may 2019 at the T Magazine the New York Times. (©Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)