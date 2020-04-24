IN PICTURES – Amber Heard celebrates its 34 years : back on the career of the actress in fifteen anecdotes

Before you tear in front of the courts, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have lived a love story between 2012 and 2016. The two hollywood stars met in 2011 on the set of the film Rhum Express. The actor is in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis. “It was all in my head so I continued. We are pursued. We turned around for a little while. Moreover, it was amazing… It was at the first press conference for Rhum Express“says the actor during her stint at the international film Festival of Santa Barbara in 2016. The latter then ensures that he immediately knew “that one day he would marry this woman“. Their marriage was solemnized on February 3, 2015, on the private island of Johnny Depp. A year later, Amber Heard announced their divorce due to “differences irreconcilable“… (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)