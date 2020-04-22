IN PICTURES – Amber Heard celebrates its 34 years : back on the career of the actress in fifteen anecdotes

On 6 April 2020, the Daily Mail unveils a video in which Johnny Depp says Amber Heard would cut the middle finger during a violent argument. The scene would have lasted a few weeks after their marriage celebrated in February 2015, on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean : The Revenge of Salazar. According to the comedian, his finger would have been cut when Amber Heard him would have thrown a bottle of vodka on it. “I was trying to catch up with what had happened to my finger, he said. I was trying to handle this madness because I had the finger cut off by this woman with whom I was married. This finger that I call now ‘Little Richard’ is the tip of the finger that has been cut, and the bone has been completely broken.” (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)