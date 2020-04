Happy Birthday ! Emma Stone blows this 6 November 2019 31 candles. Revealed by the film “SuperGrave,” in 2007, the young actress then quickly chained the roles up to explode in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and especially the musical “La La Land” in 2016, for which she won a Golden Globe, as well as the Oscar for best actress. On the occasion of his birthday, check out 15 stories that you might not know about the star.