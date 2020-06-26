IN PICTURES – Emma Watson celebrates her 29 years, new in the career of one of the actresses most beloved icons in the world

Unforgettable interpreter of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson knows that the celebrity and the consecration to the age of eleven years. Through this franchise of worship, the star proves her talent as an actress, before going to perfectly with his role of apprentice witch. Since then, the actress went to the projects and the success in the World of Charlie to The beauty and the Beast, passing by The Bling Ring. A true icon, a feminist, Emma Watson is multiplied by the actions of advocate for gender equality, the image of a memorable speech at the united Nations headquarters. The return of the images in the rich journey of the british star, who breathes today, 29 candles.