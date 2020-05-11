IN PICTURES – Gal Gadot, Orion Carloto… the 8 girls who are going to do 2017

J-6 before the count as expected. The year 2017 promises to be full of promises for women. It must be said that 2016 has not been salutary. Between the election of a man openly misogynistic at the head of the United States, the multiplication of threats to the rights of women in Europe and (randomly) the attacks in France and in the rest of the world, this change of year can only do good. The weight of the symbolic, you see.

For go ahead and stay optimistic, writing Girls examined the fate of several women who, we are persuaded, will be the actu in 2017. They will we play as Wonder Womanwe to see life on the good side, such as Orion Carloto or acting for a better world in the manner of Muzoon Almellehan. What we inspire to do the same starting from the 1st of January.

Focus on the culture

Wonder Woman : the super-heroine will be on everyone’s lips in 2017. Even if it just to take out the title of ambassador of the united nations, Wonder Woman will make a big splash on the big screen with the first blockbuster centered on a super-female character. Gal Gadot will the Amazon in this film adaptation performed by Patty Jenkins. This is the first time that Hollywood gives a woman the care to bring to the screen a story of super-heroes. Strongly on June 7, 2017 !

Zendaya : ex-star Disney, the American girl will be at the poster for another film of super-heroes in the highly anticipated next year, namely Spider-Man: Homecoming. If the role of Zendaya is a well-kept secret, one is persuaded that it will mark the spirits.



Shania Twain : and if country music was fashionable in 2017 ? This is not Taylor Swift that we will have this miracle (it has definitely succumbed to the sirens of the pop) but Shania Twain, alias the unforgettable interpreter of Man! I Feel Like A Woman or Ka-Ching!. A come-back that should see the light of day next spring one can read in an article of Entertainment Weekly.



Hari Nef : she has just been casted in a thriller featuring 4 teenagers who become – unintentionally – the center of media attention after the disclosure of their personal information on the web, reveals Variety. The shooting will begin in the current 2017. Hari Nef is model transgenderplayed in the series Transparentis has also recently been nominated in several categories Model of the Years Awards, aka the Oscars of modeling, one can read in Teen Vogue. A first for a model who is transgender, who is definitely a girl who is going to count on the podiums like at the cinema in the months to come.

Hope for Syria

Bana Al-Abed : just 7 years ago, this young Syrian, to experience the frightening scenes of the war in Syria via his Twitter account. After having lost several of his friends, and his home under the bombs, Bana Al-Abed was able to flee from Aleppo with his mother, Fatemah, who also wrote some tweets. The latest news, the little one is safe and sound in Turkeywhere she met with the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In 2017, Bana will not live the war, but the living conditions of the syrian refugees.



Muzoon Almellehan : she fled Syria in 2013, but Muzoon Almellehan is more than ever involved in this conflict, one can read in a portrait that devotes him the site Broadly. Because with war, child marriages have increased. The 18 year-old girl then attacked the problem by launching a campaign with the aim to convince the young female refugees of the preferred school at the wedding. Today, Muzoon works in the Uk alongside Malala Yousafzai. Then maybe in 2017, it is she who will be elected Nobel Peace prize.

Followers of feel good

Orion Carloto : it is a star of social networks. It is poet, youtubeuse, follower of a way of life feel good and we had typed in the eye for his video dedicated to the movement body positive. In 2017, the U.s. will be released his first collection of poetry. Love stories that end badly in general, but that are good to read and hear.



Cyrielle Hariel : she is a journalist green & positivespecializing in environmental and humanitarian issues. Through his blog, Cyrielle Hariel puts a face on the heroes of today and tomorrow. In may 2017, it will be one of the speakers the next TEDxIHEParis. An event which is likely to do about it.

