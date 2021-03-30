CELEBRITIES

In red robe Mia Khalifa dances For her fans on video!

Through a video that Mia Khalifa shared on her official Instagram account, her followers were able to enjoy watching her dance, she was very excited.

The beautiful 27-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and model, and social media celebrity commented in her description that it had taken her an hour to learn about dancing.

Although the video was shared on Instagram, the original was recorded for her TikTok account where she currently has 18 million 300,000 followers.

 

The song that is heard in the background is by J Boog – Let’s Do It Again, for a long time that the entrepreneur has an account in that application and entertains her fans with her short videos like this precisely.

Mia Khalifa admits that she does not coordinate well to do this type of dance and that it takes me an hour to learn a “dance” that lasted only a few seconds.

On Instagram the video has more than 13 million views, the model wears a slightly loose red robe with a black top underneath it.

Mia Khalifa’s post was on April 20, 2020, this was one of her first videos on her Tiktok account.

