In saudi Arabia, anger and relief after the cancellation of the concert of Nicki Minaj

Outfits alluring and bare, cuts, futuristic, glibness far from politically correct, the famous american singer Nicki Minaj was among the headliners the most bizarre of the Jeddah World Fest. For its first edition in the kingdom’s ultra-conservative, this grand music festival will yet finally call, Thursday, 18 July, without the icon, hyper-sexualized and the queen of twerk from across the Atlantic.

Because a week after having officially confirmed his coming, the milf has renounced occur in the pétromonarchie. “After careful consideration, (…), even if I wanted to, above all, to do my show in front of fans in saudi Arabia, I did some research on the subject [et] I believe that it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBT community and freedom of expression “, argued “Barbie” in a statement released Tuesday, July 9.

While the plan wahhabi is still in the non-diversity in the public space, and severely punishes homosexuality, his reversal was immediately welcomed by the associations for the defence of rights, which called for a dozen days to rétropédaler. “Looks like the leadership. We are grateful to Nicki Minaj for his decision, inspiring, and thoughtful to reject the attempt transparent to the saudi regime to use it for a public relations strategy “, thus, congratulated Thor Halvorssen, the president of the NGO The Human Rights Foundation.

Hard kick to the crown prince

The announcement by the star, the boycott of the concert sounds indeed as a new blow to the regime of the sulphur crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), seeking to register the event in the framework of its project of “liberalization of the country” through a cultural openness and economic progressive international. “This cancellation is a slap in the face for MBS, which seeks to attract foreign investors by developing such initiatives of entertainment. It tries to burnish the image of his country, tarnished by the war in Yemen or the Case of Khashoggi “, decrypts the journalist Clarence Rodriguez, author of The revolution under the veil (1).

“Playing the card of provocation, he has also lost by inviting this woman naked, wearing a christian cross, in front of a population that is conservative “, pursuing the one who lived for twelve years in Riyadh, pointing also the hypocrisy of the process : “If the concert had taken place, the men were on one side, and women, entrenched in front of a giant screen, another…” The unknown remains about what Nicki Minaj would have been able to wear, or say, on this day, in the light of the severity of the dress codes and conduct that still govern the country wahhabi.

In the kingdom, the twittosphère is set on fire, three days of the concert as expected. Between jubilation fringe religious are more conservative, and frustration of the fans liberalised who had already purchased their tickets, people écharpent on the social networks. “I know that some were surprised that she should take a position, but as a fan, I’ve always thought that Nicki was trying to do his best to choose a side “, tweeted Nora Abdulkarim, a student on the us-saudi.

“Let us be ourselves “

“I am Saudi, and most of the Saudis are happy in their lives. Each country has its own problems, beliefs and traditions. All countries of the world do not want to live the american dream, then continue to do your work and let us be ourselves,” lamented yet another internet user excited.

I’m saudi and most Saudis are happy with their lives, and every country has their own problems, their own beliefs, and their own traditions. Not all countries in the world wants to live the “American dream” so mind your own business honey, and keep doing you and let us be us✌🏻 — . (@WondCreature) July 10, 2019

“In saudi Arabia, this matter has deeply divided : a good portion of the youth is conservative, concludes Clarence Rodriguez. The wind of their protest is limited to the social networks – most of the time used under a pseudonym – so as not to risk being arrested and imprisoned… “